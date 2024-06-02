Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 8.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,533,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,689,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Up 2.5 %

Sanofi stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.72.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.478 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 74.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

