TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $26,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Masco by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. Masco’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

