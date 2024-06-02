TD Asset Management Inc Has $26.34 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,744 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Kenvue worth $26,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,544,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,435 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,897,000 after purchasing an additional 732,616 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 380,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.74.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

