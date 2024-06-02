PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,487 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Roblox by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,122.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $3,831,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,251.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,351 shares of company stock worth $11,257,527. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

