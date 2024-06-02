Commerce Bank Acquires Shares of 9,797 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,797 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATH. Norges Bank bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,718 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 3,273.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,592 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $15,543,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 741,506 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 557,828 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

UiPath Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PATH opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

