Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,736 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPW. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

