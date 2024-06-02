Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,659,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,855,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $15,466,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $12,095,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $83.59 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.