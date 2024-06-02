Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

