Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,949 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ExlService by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $462,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,587 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Report on EXLS

ExlService Stock Up 0.9 %

ExlService stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.81 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.