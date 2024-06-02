Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 23.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,410 shares of company stock worth $5,266,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $255.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.28 and a 200 day moving average of $244.71. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

