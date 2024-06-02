Prio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Trading Down 8.9%

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.95 and last traded at C$7.95. Approximately 889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.73.

Prio Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.33.

About Prio

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

