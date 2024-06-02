Brookfield (TSE:BN) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$59.38 and last traded at C$59.35. Approximately 4,531,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 1,684,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.38.
Brookfield Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock has a market cap of C$91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.28.
Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.16. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of C$30.88 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.4293133 earnings per share for the current year.
Brookfield Increases Dividend
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.