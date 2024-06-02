Brookfield (TSE:BN) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$59.38 and last traded at C$59.35. Approximately 4,531,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 1,684,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.38.

The stock has a market cap of C$91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.28.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.16. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of C$30.88 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.4293133 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.00%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

