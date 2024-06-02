Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Shares Up 0.2%

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$18.12 and last traded at C$18.09. 53,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 40,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFTC. Cormark decreased their target price on Softchoice from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Softchoice from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Softchoice from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.83.

Softchoice Trading Up 0.2 %

Softchoice Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of -0.16.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

