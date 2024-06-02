Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $24.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
MLM stock opened at $572.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $595.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MLM
Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.