Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $24.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

MLM stock opened at $572.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $595.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.37.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

