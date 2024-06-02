Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Trading Up 1%

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 17,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 49,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.