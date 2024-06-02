SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14.

Insider Activity

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. Citigroup raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

