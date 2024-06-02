Kava (KAVA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $722.87 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Kava has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $722.87 million and $10.47 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00000982 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00052808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00017717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,238 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

