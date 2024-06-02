Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Holdings Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 457.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 235.3% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.