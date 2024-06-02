Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 59,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IFRA opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

