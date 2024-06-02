Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,870 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,181,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,745,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,624,000 after acquiring an additional 86,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,611,000 after purchasing an additional 72,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,881,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $151.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.85 and its 200 day moving average is $143.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

