SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stake Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $28.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

