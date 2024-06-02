TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $79,992.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $176,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $79,992.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,419 shares of company stock valued at $305,643 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TFSL. StockNews.com lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

TFS Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

TFSL stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 0.65.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 11.08%.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 418.52%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

