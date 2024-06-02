Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 10 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,680.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7,696.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7,299.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

