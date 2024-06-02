Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 963 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,732,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,062,000 after purchasing an additional 197,370 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,462,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,177,000 after buying an additional 335,994 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 301,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 5.4 %

WBA stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.