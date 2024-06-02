Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 75.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $319,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.10.

ENPH opened at $127.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

