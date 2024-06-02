iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 199,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 48,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EWT opened at $50.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

