Parallel Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 338,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 3.2 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

