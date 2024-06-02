Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.75 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $128.45 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $4.57 or 0.00006728 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001308 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,944.84 or 0.99998177 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012098 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00112905 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004042 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.45845507 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $4,408,758.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

