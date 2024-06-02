Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gratomic Trading Up 8.8 %

CBULF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. Gratomic has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

