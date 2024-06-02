Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Gratomic Trading Up 8.8 %
CBULF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. Gratomic has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.25.
About Gratomic
