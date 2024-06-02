BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in May

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,313,100 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 11,532,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.7 days.
BrainChip Stock Performance
Shares of BRCHF stock opened at 0.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.20 and a 200 day moving average of 0.18. BrainChip has a 1 year low of 0.09 and a 1 year high of 0.36.
About BrainChip
