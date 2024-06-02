BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in May

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,313,100 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 11,532,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.7 days.

BrainChip Stock Performance

Shares of BRCHF stock opened at 0.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.20 and a 200 day moving average of 0.18. BrainChip has a 1 year low of 0.09 and a 1 year high of 0.36.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

