Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in May

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.9 days.
Cellcom Israel Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CELJF opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. Cellcom Israel has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.49.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile
