Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2024

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 1,012,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

BRPHF opened at $10.22 on Friday. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

