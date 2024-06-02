Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 1,012,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.
Galaxy Digital Stock Performance
BRPHF opened at $10.22 on Friday. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
