Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Decreases By 8.0%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BYD Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BYDDY opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.41. BYD has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $71.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter. BYD had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BYD will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYD Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.7221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from BYD’s previous dividend of $0.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYDDY. Nomura started coverage on BYD in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of BYD in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

