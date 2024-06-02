FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,800 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the April 30th total of 245,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.2 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Down 16.0 %

OTCMKTS CBAOF opened at $2.00 on Friday. FIBRA Terrafina has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

About FIBRA Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

