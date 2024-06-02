FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,800 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the April 30th total of 245,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.2 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Stock Down 16.0 %
OTCMKTS CBAOF opened at $2.00 on Friday. FIBRA Terrafina has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.
About FIBRA Terrafina
