Short Interest in Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Rises By 7.7%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.7 days.

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLTF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Baylin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

