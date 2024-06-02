Short Interest in Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Rises By 7.7%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.7 days.
Baylin Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLTF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Baylin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.22.
About Baylin Technologies
