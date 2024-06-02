Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 2,035,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21,404.0 days.
Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance
CCRDF opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. Concordia Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.50.
About Concordia Financial Group
