BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in May

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,312,700 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 2,566,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.

BYD Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BYDDF stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. BYD has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

