Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Celanese

Celanese Trading Up 0.5 %

CE opened at $152.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $103.23 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average of $151.72.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.