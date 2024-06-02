Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Best Buy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 982,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $76,875,000 after purchasing an additional 93,325 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 947,621 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,180,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Best Buy by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 127,023 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 48,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,186.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.