Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ball by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ball by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,394,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,228,000 after buying an additional 63,578 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ball by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 886,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,022,000 after buying an additional 121,751 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Ball Trading Up 1.1 %

BALL opened at $69.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

