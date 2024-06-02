Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,389 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DGX opened at $141.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

