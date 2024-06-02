Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 208.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 150.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.18. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

