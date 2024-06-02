Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.07 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Coupang were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupang by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $29,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,006,135 shares in the company, valued at $896,754,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,406,772 shares of company stock valued at $634,633,096. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

