Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,630 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $185,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,710 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Vertiv by 1,032.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,258,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,431 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $69,482,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,219,333 shares of company stock worth $404,717,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $98.07 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 94.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.