Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.51 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.