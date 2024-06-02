Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,560 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $284,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $392,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $4,438,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,507 shares of company stock worth $248,355. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital Trading Down 0.3 %

Western Digital stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.