Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Loews by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 283,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 138,693 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 570,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,698,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 456.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $55.94 and a 12 month high of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

