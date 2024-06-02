Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 835 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.