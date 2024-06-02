Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,350 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after buying an additional 199,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after buying an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $73,757,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.46.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $508.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $502.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

