Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,566 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 79,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 29,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 290,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.58 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

